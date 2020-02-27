Local Is Runner-Up In Texas Elks Free Throw Contest

Local student Camille Torrence won second place in the 2020 Texas Elks State Association (TESA) Hoop Shoot® Free Throw Contest held in Carrollton on Saturday, February 22nd.

Torrence, a student at Cinco Ranch, placed 2nd in the 12-13 year old girls division by sinking 21 free throws out of 25 attempts, missing first place in a shoot out to break a tie. She competed against eight other District champions from around the state of Texas.

To earn a spot in the state competition Torrence won her local contest, sponsored by Katy Elks Lodge and then the Gulf Coast District shoot-off.

Torrence will be a stand-by for the four-state Regional contest held in Carrollton on March 22nd, with the national finals in Chicago, IL on April 18th.

This year over 220,000 kids in Texas are expected to have competed in the contest, according to Kelly McDermott, TESA Hoop Shoot Director. Nationwide over 1.5 million boys and girls will compete in three different age groups.

TESA President Andy Mishaga extended congratulations to all of the participants, saying “Texas Elks realize that our children are our future and it is important for them to learn the necessary steps to achieving goals in order to grow into successful productive adults.

This is an experience they will remember and benefit from their entire lives. It is a great honor for us to be able to provide this friendly competition as a tool for our future leaders.”

The Order of Elks is a fraternal organization with nearly one million members nationwide and distributes over $36 million annually for scholarship, community and other charitable programs.