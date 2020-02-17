Artists, Art Lovers Converge at Cross Creek Ranch Feb. 29

(Fulshear, TX – Feb. 17, 2020) — Local artists and art enthusiasts will converge at Cross Creek Ranch for a day devoted to creativity and exploration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

Paintings, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and other items created by artists and artisans from the First Saturday Arts Market and Market at Sawyer Yards will be on display at the Cross Creek Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. Admission is free.

“No reproduced or manufactured pieces are allowed.” said Mitch Cohen, founder and coordinator of the First Saturday Arts Market in the Heights and the Market at Sawyer Yards. “All of the art — from paintings and sculptures to photography, jewelry and handcrafted items — exhibited at Cross Creek Ranch are original creations.”

Market attendees can create their own canvases under the tutelage of artists from Art Fiesta, a mobile painting party studio. Newmark Homes also will host an interactive chalk artist who will involve kids in creating a masterpiece. Additional activities include a face painter, balloon artist and 22 model homes open for touring.

Italian Maid Café, located within the Fulshear community, will offer wine and beer for sale. Hungry art lovers can take advantage of the presence of several food trucks, including local favorite Pak Man.

“The Cross Creek Ranch Art Market is a unique venue for bringing artists and art lovers together,” said Rob Bamford, general manager of Cross Creek Ranch. “People will have an opportunity to not just buy art but to hear the story behind a particular piece’s creation. It’s very exciting.”

Cross Creek Ranch is one of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities. Homes are priced from the $200,0000s.

Learn more about Cross Creek Ranch.

About Cross Creek Ranch

Cross Creek Ranch is a 3,200-acre master-planned community by The Johnson Development Corp. located in Fulshear, just minutes west of the Grand Parkway off FM 1093. The community offers amenities including the Adventure Island Water Park, Italian Maid Café, a boardwalk overlooking a community wildlife and bird sanctuary, miles of hike-and-bike trails and the one-acre Canine Commons dog park with separate areas dedicated for larger and smaller breeds. It also is home to a spacious fitness center and sports complex with tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court and playgrounds for all ages.

About Johnson Development

Johnson Development is a Houston-based, award-winning residential and commercial land development company. Now celebrating 45 years, the company has set the standard for successful master-planned communities in Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and other markets around the country. Johnson Development’s impressive collection includes the Houston-area communities of Cross Creek Ranch, Edgewater, Fall Creek, Grand Central Park, Harmony, Harvest Green, Imperial, Jordan Ranch, Riverstone, Sienna, Tuscan Lakes, Woodforest, and Veranda. The company also is developing Viridian and Trinity Falls in Dallas-Fort Worth, Lake Arrowhead in Atlanta, and Bryson in the Austin area. An affiliate of Johnson Development — JDS Companies — manages development of boutique communities, including Amira and Willow Creek Farms in the Houston area and Davis Ranch, Cinco Lakes and Overlook at Creekside in San Antonio. For more information on Johnson Development, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com.