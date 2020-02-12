7 Benefits of Exercise & Healthy Eating

Getting healthy is at the top of everyone’s list of priorities. From healthy eating and exercising to making time for self-care, these are the daily habits that determine the outcome of our efforts. If you’re determined to get healthy this year, we’re about to share some of the benefits you will enjoy when you commit to eating right and exercising.

Disease Prevention

Your immune system is a complex machine and good food and proper exercise can make a huge difference to how well it functions. Giving your immune system the boost it needs to fight off infections and diseases will limit your chances of suffering from conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.

Obesity is one of the biggest causes of conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and high cholesterol. What are the top two factors that influence weight? That’s right, exercise and diet.

Better Sleep

Did you know that how well you sleep is directly linked to your diet and exercise habits? For deeper sleep, aim to eat a balanced diet that’s rich in vegetables, fresh fruits, low-fat protein, vitamin B and whole grains. B vitamins are especially important as they help to regulate your sleep cycles.

Improved Mood

The positive link between mood and exercise cannot be ignored. Not only can regular exercise and consuming a healthy diet help with fighting depression, it can also increase energy levels, reduce anxiety, give you more control, and improve your confidence and self-esteem.

Fights the Effects of Aging

Feeding your body poor quality foods causes inflammation and aging is, essentially, a chronic inflammatory state. Processed carbs like bread and pasta as well as fried foods like potato chips and doughnuts cause inflammation and will, over time, cause you to age badly internally and externally. Wiping those foods from your diet and replacing them with foods that are rich in antioxidants, essential nutrients, water, and healthy fats will make a huge difference to how well you age. We’re talking about foods like watercress, papaya, broccoli, spinach and sweet potato.

Cheaper Life Insurance

Making positive changes will lead to all of the above benefits which, when combined, can lead to cheaper life insurance premiums. Insurance companies will typically charge higher rates for people who are 40+ pounds overweight. Again, what directly influences a person’s weight? Diet and exercise. What type of policy you should take out depends on many factors including what type of coverage you need (term vs permanent), your marital status, whether or not you have assets you want to pass on, in which MEC insurance might be best, and whether you want to change your policy on the fly where universal life insurance might be most suitable.

For the Next Generation

It’s no surprise that children learn from the adults around them, and parents who follow healthy diet and exercise habits are likely to pass those onto their kids. If you’re a parent who would like to help your children make good lifestyle choices when they get older, practicing what you preach when it comes to diet and exercise is essential.