How to Take Charge of Your Healthcare

In the current healthcare environment, it’s important for individuals to take charge of their records, treatment plans, costs, insurance coverage and more. When the ACA went into effect a few years ago, many consumers thought that the days of worrying about treatment and the high costs associated with it were over. That has not been the case. In fact, now that the individual mandate is pretty much defunct, the situation is as confusing as ever.

Obtain Your Healthcare File

Any patient can obtain their full file from a healthcare provider by filing a requisition form, signing it and waiting for a copy to be made and delivered. Some adults have never even glanced at their files and have no clue about their histories, current condition, and recommendations by the medical providers. It’s actually common for people to find mistakes in the files, missing test results, incomplete lists of medications that have been prescribed, and more. Always spend time going over your file and telling your doctor about the corrections that should be made.

There is a current trend for individuals to obtain and maintain their own electronic medical records, also known as EMRs. If you want to truly take charge of your treatment, tell your primary care physician that you want to maintain your own file and then remember to request regular updates.

Book a Consultation with Your Doctor

The next time you set up an appointment for a checkup, book an extra half-hour to do nothing more than talk with your doctor. Some offices charge extra for this service and it’s well worth the cost, in most cases. Spend the time asking about your current state of health compared to other adults your age, what screening tests might be good to have done, and any other advice your physician has. If you don’t ask, you likely won’t get the straight facts. It’s not because doctors are dishonest, but it’s because most of them have such tight schedules that there’s little time for patient consultation.

Get the Prescriptions You Need

After speaking with your doctor, you should keep a careful list of all the medications you need. In fact, if part of your treatment profile includes a prescription for medical marijuana, be certain to obtain a valid MMJ card online. Applying from the comfort of your PC, laptop or smartphone will save you several hours of travel, in-person document preparation and assorted headaches. Check your local area for the closest dispensaries. Once you get your cannabis card, you’ll be able to visit any licensed dispensary and obtain your prescription quickly and conveniently.

Review Your Health Insurance Coverage

Now is the time to double check and make certain that you have enough health insurance. With the requirements of the Affordable Care Act still in a state of transition, every adult should review whatever policy they have to see what the general levels of coverage are, what deductibles are and which conditions are and aren’t covered. If you discover that you need additional health insurance, attempt to purchase a stand-alone policy that fills in the gaps that exist.