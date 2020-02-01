The impeachment circus is still in town

Presidents lie. Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon, Lyndon B. Johnson, and the list goes on. While some know they are telling lies, others believe their own lies. They rationalize their reasons. And some are better than others at hiding lies and deceitfulness. And some have narcissism?it?s just to what degree.

?When the President does it, that means that it is not illegal.? ?Richard M. Nixon

But an individual with Narcistic Personality Disorder takes his misuse of power to a higher level. Why? Because his character defects are ingrained. This individual feels entitled to do whatever it takes to get what he wants and actually believes he is above the law. He believes his followers should follow without question. And when you question his decisions, you are judged as disloyal. He reacts with indignation when questioned about his unruly behaviors. ?How dare anyone on this planet question me!? He also craves and demands admiration. His brain is stuck on me, myself, and I. He will never admit when he is wrong?because he believes he is never wrong.

How does the public expect a President to react when his deceitful deeds are exposed? When impeachment fails, will he decide to play by the rules and adopt ethical principles or will he tryer harder to hide indiscretions and self-serving acts? A genuine narcissist rarely changes. He will debate, argue, and fight until he gets his own way. He surrounds himself with apple polishers. Scams and scandals R US.

?A narcissistic personality disorder causes problems in many areas of life, such as relationships, work, school or financial affairs. People with narcissistic personality disorder may be generally unhappy and disappointed when they’re not given the special favors or admiration they believe they deserve. They may find their relationships unfulfilling, and others may not enjoy being around them.? Read more at www.mayoclinic.org.

?Narcissistic personality disorder is characterized by a long-standing pattern of grandiosity (either in fantasy or actual behavior), an overwhelming need for admiration, and usually a complete lack of empathy toward others. People with this disorder often believe they are of primary importance in everybody?s life ? and to anyone they meet. While this pattern of behavior may be appropriate for a king in 16th century England, it is generally considered inappropriate for most ordinary people today.? Read more at www.psychcentral.com.

?The essence of Government is power; and power, lodged as it must be in human hands, will ever be liable to abuse. ?James Madison

President Trump will want and demand more than acquittal. He will want and demand vindication. Why? Because he actually believes he had the right to bully another country?s leader into doing his dirty work. Trump is portraying himself as the victim of a partisan crusade. It?s not for show?he really believes he is the victim. Really? Yes, really. He will demand an apology from the Democrats.

If Donald Trump is impeached by the Senate, will he pack his bags and leave the Oval Office without a fight? I doubt it.

I Just Don?t Like the Sound of ?No!?is a children?s book. I suggest the Republican party read this paperback to President Trump every morning and every night.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Ohio. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.