Does CBD Help with Weight Loss or Weight Gain

If you have ever heard of cannabis, there is also a very good chance that you have also heard that it is going to increase your appetite and how much food you can eat, as opposed to limiting the amount of food you want to eat. However, this particular side effect is actually going to be linked to cannabis’ cousin, which is a completely different cannabinoid that is better known as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC for short).

When it comes to CBD, it is actually going to be extremely different than THC as it is non-psychoactive (meaning that you will not get the ‘high’ feeling that THC gives you) and acts completely differently when it comes to your metabolism and your appetite. Which in case you were not aware, both of these are directly linked to your individual weight loss and weight gain. In fact, there have been numerous studies that have been done, which indicate that CBD used on a regular basis is actually going to help you reduce your BMI (or your body mass index, which is your height to weight ratio), decrease your overall body weight, and even help you achieve a smaller waist circumference. So, does CBD oil cause weight gain? Probably not.

Now before you get too excited, this is definitely not a reason to abandon your diet and workout efforts in exchange for CBD. However, what it does mean is that when you add a CBD oil into your regular daily regimen, you will only be helping yourself get faster and better results. Here is exactly how incorporating CBD into your daily diet routine will be able to help you with all of your weight loss goals.

How Will CBD Help?

The main reason that most people gain weight is going to be very simple. They are consuming way more calories than they are expending as energy. What this means is that most people are eating too much and not being active enough. With that being said, it is worth noting that your body’s ability to burn fat is going to rely on several different factors, those being your metabolism, any type of hormonal imbalance you may be experiencing, any type of change in your metabolic pattern, the amount of inflammation you are experiencing, and even the functioning of your endocannabinoid system.

If you are looking to experience a steady, consistent amount of weight loss on a regular basis, it is going to require you to keep your body in a healthy balance of the immune, digestive and nervous systems. Luckily for you, the ECS (endocannabinoid system), is going to be the bridge to connect all of those systems together.

Here are the benefits of using CBD to lose weight:

Suppresses your appetite

Activates your body’s fat browning

Reduces your risk for developing any type of metabolic disorders

Helps you with your insulin resistance levels

Helps to correct mitochondrial dysfunction

Helps reduce any inflammation

Repairs any liver damage you may be suffering from

If you are trying to lose weight and become healthier, you really should look into incorporating CBD oil into your daily routine.