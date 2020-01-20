A Short History of Penny Stocks: Looking Back at Trading

If you’re relatively new to the world of stocks and shares, then there’s a good chance that you’ve heard a number of terms that you’re not fully familiar with. For instance, you may have come across a list of penny stocks on a local forum and asked yourself what it means to invest in such a low-cost asset. After all, while many people have heard of these cheap investments, not many know what they are, or what they mean to their portfolio. The first thing you need to know is that in the US, a penny share is anything valued at less than $5 per share. While some of these assets will be available on the larger exchanges, such as the NYSE, others will be available on an over-the-counter basis, from slightly less safe and unregulated forums.

Where Did Penny Stocks Come From?

A low-cost stock might sound appealing at first, but these assets also trade very infrequently, which means that they lack liquidity. Once you buy an asset, you may not be able to sell it as quickly as you would like. Additionally, these little investments also come with a larger bid-ask spreads too. You might think that low-cost investments are a relatively new addition to the marketplace – but that’s actually not the case.

For as long as the market has existed, low-cost stocks have been around. Usually, they came from companies that hadn’t been able to make a name for themselves in a specific industry yet. The more established you are in your sector, the more you can charge for your shares. The uncertainty around penny stocks also meant that the US government ended up blaming these shares for the crash of the market in 1929. Throughout the 20th century, the demand for low-cost assts slowed down. When the world wide web was introduced, the environment exploded again, giving people access to easy ways of trading through specialist brokers. Today, countless investors use this kind of asset to diversify their portfolio in the modern marketplace.

Why Do People Trade These Shares?

Because of their somewhat spotty history, penny and low-cost trading options have been given a relatively poor reputation. Many investors associate these investments with pump and dump schemes and scams intended to trick people out of their hard-earned cash, however, there’s more to this environment than just threats and risk.

One point to note about low-cost trading is that they give people the opportunity to get involved with a business during the earliest stages of its growth. You could be the person that’s investing in the next Apple and Tesla. That means that you do have an opportunity for exceptional returns on your investments if you know how to use your strategy properly. Just like any other kind of asset and wealth management scheme, it’s important to have the correct plan in place to keep the risk of dangerous purchases to an absolute minimum. The more you learn about this space, the safer you’re going to be.