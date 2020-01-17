How to Stop Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck

The hard reality is that most people live from one paycheck to another. While you might be comfortable at the moment, living this way can be incredibly problematic if something happens to your income. If you lose a job or a loved one gets sick, you’ll find that you struggle to afford bills and keep your family comfortable. For this reason, it’s time to get away from the mentality that it’s fine to live from one paycheck to another and start making changes.

Make Spending Cuts

One of the most common reasons for living paycheck-to-paycheck is because people tend to overspend. It’s not uncommon to live beyond your means, leaving very little left for savings. You might run out to buy the latest and greatest gadget or you shop for unnecessary items. Eating out can truly eat up your finances, causing you to spend hundreds each month. To start, begin recording your expenditures and see where you can make cuts. It could be as simple as eating at home more often or finding low-cost or free family activities for your loved ones.

Refinance Your Student Loans

Student loan debt can become a major issue every month when you receive your bill. Unfortunately, many loans have high interest rates and unreasonable repayment terms. By refinancing your student loan, you will find it easier to pay back over time because of the lowered rate and more affordable payments. The money you save on your student debt can be put into a savings account or towards other debts.

Start Saving Money

Create a goal to save $500 and then work up to where you save $1,000. By setting goals for yourself and putting money into a savings account, you’ll have a buffer if something happens to your job or you experience an emergency situation. Many banks offer instant transfer options, which means that it will take a little bit of money each week and put it automatically into the savings account.

Out with Old Habits and In with the New

Unfortunately, going from one paycheck to another is more of a habit than anything else. You might be used to living the way that you do and don’t know how to not overspend. A lot of this can be solved by getting rid of old habits and replacing them with newer ones. You don’t have to buy something every time you go to the mall. You don’t have to take advantage of every single sale. It’s okay to go to work with a paper bag lunch.

Get Rid of Unnecessary Bills

Many of us pay for things that we either don’t need or don’t use. Those old membership accounts, streaming services or the monthly subscriptions that come out of your account month after month can really eat into your finances. The money that you’ll save by cancelling these accounts can be put into a savings, which will act as a buffer if you need emergency money. Keep an eye on your bank account and make note of any withdrawal that isn’t needed or used.