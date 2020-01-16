We’re Back!

Judge Andell

After a five-month hiatus, HPRA will resume its meetings but move to a monthly schedule after 27 years of near weekly meetings (about 40 a year). We are relaunching with a speech by Judge Eric Andell, who is a regular on the madcap KSEV radio show “The Three Amigos”. Judge Andell’s juvenile court deals with child abuse cases, so we will get to hear about those, and possibly information about why CPS suffers from such a bad reputation. See links:

https://ksevradio.com/the-amigos/

https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/Houston-foster-moms-who-fought-to-adopt-get-happy-11060518.php

https://www.texasmonthly.com/articles/the-jammin-judge/

Houston Property Rights Association

January 17, 2020

PUBLIC INVITED: $11.49 plus 10% gratuity – buffet self-serve – all you can eat.

Coffee and tea are extra.

The Lam Bo Restaurant (Chinese and American food), is at 6159 Westheimer Road, about a mile west of Chimney Rock on the south side.

(look for us in the back room)

Buffet lunch – 12:00 to 2:00 – Program starts at 12:30 PM

RESERVATIONS NOT NEEDED

