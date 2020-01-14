Public Hearing for Proposed Katy Cell Phone Tower to Continue at February 10 Council Meeting

By George Slaughter

After Katy City Council members expressed their concerns Monday night, plans to build a 180-foot cellular telephone tower between two Katy schools are going back for further developer review.

The council voted unanimously to continue a public hearing on the tower, which was to be built at 5364 Franz Road on property owned by the Katy Independent School District and zoned R-1, single-family residential. The site sits between Hutsell Elementary School, 5360 Franz Road, and Katy Junior High School, 5350 Franz Road.

The public hearing will resume at the council’s February 10 meeting at City Hall.

Meanwhile, Ward B Council Member Janet Corte expressed concern about the proposed tower’s location, such as it would be between two schools. Francis and other proponents showed a map displaying other potential locations for the proposed tower, including the nearby Brookshire Brothers grocery store at 5429 Franz Road. In the case of that particular site, proponents said it was not only too far to the east, but could disrupt store traffic.

“I’m just not satisfied that all the options there have been explored,” Corte said.

Meanwhile, Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris expressed concerns about the proposed tower’s height. He asked Bebb Francis, an attorney who was presenting on behalf of the tower’s developer, Eco-Site II, if there was a way the tower could be shortened and still do the job. Eco-Site II is developing the tower on behalf of T-Mobile West.

While the tower was designed to serve T-Mobile customers, it can accommodate up to three other lessees, proponents said.

The city planning and zoning commission voted 6-3 in December to approve the application and forward the matter to the council for its consideration. Opponents of the proposal cited concerns about the tower’s location, security, and possible revenue sharing between the company and the school district.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: