Cinco Ranch Branch Library Focuses On Eye Health & Vision In January               

It’s the New Year – 2020 – what better time to focus on eye health and vision?! Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present “It’s 2020. How’s Your Vision?” on Tuesday, January 21, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm, in the Multi-purpose Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Dr. John O’Neill from Eye Site of Katy will talk about how often eye exams should be performed, at what age children should be seen for the first time, and what conditions (blurry vision, black dots, flashes of light, etc) would warrant an immediate trip to the doctor. Hear about new techniques and tests for eye exams and different options for corrective lenses.

Dr. O’Neill will also talk about the effects of diabetes on ocular health, the importance of full diabetic retinal exams to detect the presence of Diabetic Retinopathy, and ways to reduce the risk of developing this condition.

A graduate of Texas A&M University, Dr. O’Neill received his Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Houston. He completed his clinical training at Memorial Hermann Hospital, with a rotation in retinal pathology. He is licensed as a Therapeutic Optomotrist, as an Optometric Glaucoma Specialist, and is certified by the American Board of Optometry.

Dr. O’Neill specializes in the detection of education of diabetic retinopathy utilizing the latest imaging technology and diagnostic techniques. He is the founder and co-owner of Eye Site Eye Associates in Katy.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).