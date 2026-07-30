A Multi-Faith Call for a Just & Prosperous Future for All

August 23, 2 p.m., online

Calling people of all faith & spiritual traditions to come together to speak for justice. We will learn about & take action on economic dignity, healthcare for all, racial justice, peacebuilding, climate justice, a clean energy economy, migrant rights and global solidarity for the common good. All our traditions emphasize the need to speak and act for justice. Join us to renew your hope, reclaim your agency, and reignite your belief in our shared values: feeding the hungry, healing the sick, protecting the environment, and treating migrants with dignity. This event is part of the Week of Action for the Covenant for Our Future (https://covenantforourfuture.org/). Learn more/register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1992957620893. For more information, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.