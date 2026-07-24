Texas A&M Forest Service Adds Airpower to Fight Against Wildfires with Three New Aircraft

BRYAN, COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas’ ability to detect, track and fight wildfires is growing even stronger with the acquisition of three new multi-mission aircraft for Texas A&M Forest Service.

The purchase marks the agency’s second major aviation acquisition in recent weeks, following the addition of two wildfire suppression helicopters, and represents another significant step toward building Texas’ first dedicated, state-managed wildfire aviation fleet.

“The safety of Texans is our No. 1 priority. Texas has secured a dedicated fleet of multi-mission aircraft to fight wildfires on our own terms,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “These aircraft deliver early detection and critical intelligence so our firefighters can protect lives and property.”

Multi-mission aircraft enhance firefighter safety and improve decision-making by detecting wildfires early, tracking fire behavior in near real time, providing crews with accurate imagery of the entire incident and helping coordinate air and ground resources more effectively.

“Texas is making a historic investment in protecting our people, property and communities from wildfires,” said Robert Albritton, chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “These aircraft will give Texas A&M Forest Service the speed, intelligence and flexibility to respond more effectively when lives are on the line. The Board of Regents is proud to help build a dedicated Texas fleet that will be ready when Texans need it.”

Texas A&M Forest Service developed its aviation strategy based on recommendations from a 12-entity Aviation Task Force created to determine the aircraft and capabilities Texas needs for a flexible, effective wildfire response fleet.

The Task Force recommended a combination of helicopters for precise water drops and tactical support, versatile fixed-wing multi-mission aircraft for intelligence and coordination, and large airtankers capable of delivering substantial amounts of fire retardant to slow a wildfire’s spread.

“Texas should not have to wait for aircraft to become available when a wildfire threatens our communities,” said Chancellor Glenn Hegar. “Building a dedicated state fleet gives Texas A&M Forest Service the ability to see fires sooner, make better decisions and move resources where they are needed most. This is a practical investment that will help Texans, their property and the and that supports our economy.”

Without a dedicated fleet, Texas historically has relied on aircraft obtained through federal resource-sharing agreements. Those aircraft can be reassigned when higher-priority fires develop elsewhere in the country.

With funding provided by the 89th Texas Legislature, Texas is building a fleet dedicated to protecting communities within the state. The aircraft will remain under state management, giving Texas a more dependable and responsive aerial defense against wildfires.

“During the 89th Legislative Session, we made a historic promise to the people of Texas to bolster our state’s defenses against catastrophic wildfires,” said state Rep. Ken King. “Today, I am proud to see Texas A&M Forest Service moving with incredible speed and administrative precision to turn that promise into a reality. This fast-tracked acquisition means these life-saving airplanes and helicopters will be in our skies and ready to protect our communities sooner.”

The new aircraft will provide near-real-time video, mapping, heat detection and other situational awareness tools that give incident commanders and firefighters a more complete picture of conditions on the fire line.

“Every wildfire is different, which is why a diverse aviation fleet is so important,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Jared Karns. “Having multiple aircraft types available, including multi-mission aircraft platforms that can serve a variety of roles, allows us to respond effectively to the unique demands of each incident.”

Through House Bill 500, the Texas Legislature appropriated $257 million in 2025 for Texas A&M Forest Service to purchase, operate and maintain wildfire suppression aircraft.

Nine aircraft are currently staged in Texas for wildfire response. Since Jan. 1, Texas A&M Forest Service has mobilized aircraft 115 times in response to wildfire incidents. Those aviation resources have dropped more than 1.25 million gallons of water and fire retardant on wildfires across the state.

The multi-mission aircraft were acquired through the State of Texas procurement process administered by the Texas Comptroller’s Statewide Procurement Division. After an evaluation of submitted proposals, the contract was awarded to Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC.

Texas A&M Forest Service also is pursuing the final planned component of the new fleet: Four large airtankers that are currently in the state procurement process.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest and most impactful higher education systems in the country, with an annual budget of $9.1 billion. Its statewide network includes 12 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M–Fort Worth, and the Texas A&M–RELLIS Campus. The A&M System serves nearly 175,000 students and reaches millions more through research, service, and outreach programs each year. With nearly $1.6 billion in annual research expenditures, the A&M System fuels innovation, supports communities, and drives Texas’s economy forward.