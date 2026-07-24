Amber Alert: Missing 11-Year-Old Sabastian Jones in Houston

Official alert status: ACTIVE
Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.
Sabastian Jones
- Age: 11 Months
- Gender: Male
- Race: American Indian/Alaskan Native
- Height: 2'5'
- Weight: 20 lbs
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
Last Seen
5200 Block of FM 1960 West Houston, TX at 4:44 PM on Jul 17, 2026
If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.
Information may also be reported to Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)274-9191.
View the official Texas DPS alert
This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.
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