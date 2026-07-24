Amber Alert: Missing 11-Year-Old Sabastian Jones in Houston

Official alert status: ACTIVE

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.

Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Sabastian Jones

Age: 11 Months

11 Months Gender: Male

Male Race: American Indian/Alaskan Native

American Indian/Alaskan Native Height: 2'5'

2'5' Weight: 20 lbs

20 lbs Hair: Black

Black Eyes: Brown

Last Seen

5200 Block of FM 1960 West Houston, TX at 4:44 PM on Jul 17, 2026

If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.

Information may also be reported to Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)274-9191.

View the official Texas DPS alert

This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.