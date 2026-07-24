Clear Alert: Missing 23-Year-Old Lillie Stinson

Official alert status: ACTIVE

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.

Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Lillie Stinson

Age: 23 Years

23 Years Gender: Female

Female Race: White

White Height: 5'4'

5'4' Weight: 120 lbs

120 lbs Hair: Brown

Brown Eyes: Brown

Additional information: Last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and no shoes.

Last Seen

340 Block of FM 95 Garrison, TX at 5:30 PM on Jul 24, 2026

If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.

Information may also be reported to Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at (936)559-2607.

View the official Texas DPS alert

This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.