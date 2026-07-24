Clear Alert: Missing 23-Year-Old Lillie Stinson

Official alert status: ACTIVE
Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.
Lillie Stinson
- Age: 23 Years
- Gender: Female
- Race: White
- Height: 5'4'
- Weight: 120 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
Additional information: Last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and no shoes.
Last Seen
340 Block of FM 95 Garrison, TX at 5:30 PM on Jul 24, 2026
If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.
Information may also be reported to Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at (936)559-2607.
View the official Texas DPS alert
This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.