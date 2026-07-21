Katy-Area Road Closure: IH0010

KATY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an active construction affecting IH0010.

Road closure details

Road: IH0010

IH0010 Direction: EASTBOUND

EASTBOUND Starts: July 21, 2026 at 7:05 am CDT

July 21, 2026 at 7:05 am CDT Expected to end: July 24, 2026 at 12:00 pm CDT

July 24, 2026 at 12:00 pm CDT Detour listed: No official detour was included in the feed

What TxDOT is reporting

– Flyover connector ramp only Pederson bridge closed due to construction work

What drivers should know

Drivers should allow additional travel time, watch for workers and traffic-control devices, and use an alternate route when appropriate. Closure times may change because of weather, emergency work or construction conditions.

Official source and updates

This report was generated from official TxDOT DriveTexas road-condition data. Check DriveTexas before traveling for the latest status. The Katy News will update this article when the official record changes.