by Juhi Varma

Houston, TX — Days after 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by ICE agents during an enforcement operation, his family and community leaders are still searching for clear answers —and calling for accountability.

These calls appear to be gaining traction. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29) held a news conference alongside Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare, attorney Hugo Baldera-Ybarra, and U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-TX-9), to address new developments in the ICE-involved shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston’s East End.

Rep. Garcia revealed that the three witnesses who were inside the van when Araujo was fatally shot remain detained at the Montgomery County Processing Center in Conroe. She expressed concern that the men could be deported before investigators have a chance to interview them.

Baldera-Ybarra echoed those concerns, warning that the witnesses may be pressured into signing voluntary departure paperwork before they can fully participate in the investigation.

Rep. Green praised Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare for standing firm against pressure and for committing to protect the integrity of the evidence.

Araujo, a longtime Houston resident with no criminal history, was shot in the stomach on Tuesday after being followed by unmarked vehicles while driving home from work. His family said he believed he was being targeted for robbery and tried to get away. He later died from his injuries.

Araujo had lived in Houston for 35 years, worked as a home builder, and supported his wife and three sons. According to his family, he had been working on adjusting his immigration status.

Growing Calls for Transparency

At a press conference held the day after the shooting, Araujo’s family joined elected officials and community leaders in demanding a full and transparent investigation.

“I spoke to the ranking member of Homeland Security, the Honorable Benny Thompson, as things develop, I will continue to keep him informed,” said Green. “But the important thing is this, we must have a thorough complete transparent investigation. We must have a hearing so the public can see and hear as much evidence as possible. I also, as a member of Homeland Security, will conduct my own investigation. I’m not going to wait on HPD. ICE is out. We are in. We the people demand justice.”

Speakers criticized ICE for what they described as an unjustified use of force and a lack of clear communication with the family in the aftermath.

“Every piece of evidence, body camera footage, dash cam footage, bystander video, dispatch records must all be preserved and released to an independent investigator and to the public,” said LULAC CEO Juan Proano. “What was hidden in Minneapolis must not be hidden here in Houston.”

Rep. Green, Rep. Garcia, U.S. Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX-18), and Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones were among those who called for an independent review of the incident and the release of all relevant footage and records

The shooting has sparked renewed concern across Houston’s immigrant communities, with many residents expressing fear and frustration over what they see as increasingly aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.

Family Still Seeking Answers

Araujo’s family said they initially struggled to get direct information from authorities and only began piecing together what happened through community networks and social media. They are now urging both federal and local officials to ensure a complete and independent investigation.

Community organizations and civil rights groups have also called for greater oversight of ICE operations in the Houston area, arguing that incidents like this erode trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

As the investigation continues, Araujo’s family and supporters say they will keep pushing for transparency and justice in the days ahead.