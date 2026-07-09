Updated Calendar Release: Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston presents The Gondoliers July 18-19 and July 25-26, with tickets going fast

Updated Calendar Release

WHAT:

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston, the City’s longest-running opera company, celebrates its 75th season with a rousing production of The Gondoliers, presented the last two weekends of July at the Wortham Theater Center. This lively, satirical tale comes back to the Houston stage for the first time since 2017. The operetta also coincides with the 40th season of the Wortham Theater Center, where the Society staged The Gondoliers for the inaugural performance in the Cullen Theater in 1987.

Photo credit: Allen Campos, Spheres Visuals

The Story

Two brothers—one a commoner, one a king. But which is which?

Set in a colorful Venice, The Gondoliers follows two charming gondolier brothers, Marco and Giuseppe, who discover that one of them is heir to a distant throne—but no one knows which. Complicating matters, the rightful king was married as an infant, leaving one brother accidentally with two wives. What follows is a whirlwind of romance, hidden identity, and comedic twists, with commentary on class and duty, all resolved with a signature Gilbert and Sullivan ending.

Come see The Gondoliers to see how the mystery plays out.

WHO:

Returning as stage director is Alyssa Weathersby, a Houston–native and New York–based director, choreographer, and performer who helmed last season’s acclaimed Iolanthe. Known for inventive productions that bridge opera and musical theater, Weathersby brings a vibrant, movement-driven approach to the production.

Music Director Dr. Clifton Evans also returns to the company, having previously served as assistant conductor (2000–2003) and music director (2003–2008). He is currently Director of Orchestral Activities and Professor of Conducting at Oklahoma City University, as well as Artistic Director of the Oklahoma Youth Orchestras.

Assistant Music Director for The Gondoliers is Gregory D. McDaniel, a Houston native and active conductor and educator. He currently serves as artistic director of the Houston Ebony Opera Guild and is the New Jersey Symphony’s 2025–26 Colton Conducting Fellow.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Cullen Theater, The Wortham Theater Center

501 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS:

Starting at $25. Available at https://gilbertandsullivan.org/tickets.

Early purchase is recommended—shows often sell out.