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  • Jul 8, 2026

Statement from Commissioner Lesley Briones on the Deadly Shooting Involving ICE Agents in Houston’s East End

“We have learned of reports regarding a deadly shooting involving ICE agents today in Houston. The Trump administration has broken public trust and constitutional rights with its extremist immigration enforcement. My prayers are with everyone affected by this death, especially the family members who lost a loved one. I support a thorough, transparent, and accurate review for the public to see exactly what happened. We are a nation of laws, and we must always demand justice.”

Commissioner Lesley Briones

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