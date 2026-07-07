Communities In Schools of Houston announces 2026-27 Society of Petroleum Engineers Houston scholarship recipients

HOUSTON, July 7, 2026 – Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS), an educational nonprofit, announces the recipients of the Society of Petroleum Engineers–Gulf Coast Section (SPE-GCS) scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year. Each of the four students will receive a $12,000 scholarship, renewable for up to eight college semesters ($1,500 per semester), to help fund their higher education.

This year’s scholarship recipients, including the high school attended and college choice, are:

Alexa Guadarrama , Spring Woods High School, Spring Branch ISD – Lone Star College (nursing)

, Spring Woods High School, Spring Branch ISD – Lone Star College (nursing) Brandon Lozano , Milby High School, Houston ISD – University of Houston (mechanical/aerospace engineering)

, Milby High School, Houston ISD – University of Houston (mechanical/aerospace engineering) Laiyla Breahn Pierce , Lamar High School, Houston ISD – Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering)

, Lamar High School, Houston ISD – Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering) Fatima Ramirez, Spring Woods High School, Spring Branch ISD – Texas A&M University–San Antonio (criminal justice)

In addition, Lozano received the AYRE Realty Scholarship, a one-time $1,000 award.

Lozano and Pierce, who plan to pursue engineering and other STEM-related careers, were selected by the SPE Scholarship Committee to attend a one-day Roughneck Camp at ExxonMobil’s Houston facilities. The program brings together engineering students, industry professionals and business leaders for hands-on learning and career exploration in the energy industry.

Both students have also been invited to participate in the SPE Mentorship Program this fall, where each scholar is paired with an industry professional for career guidance and professional development.

Communities In Schools of Houston supports students across Greater Houston by providing academic assistance, community referrals, mental health services, and other resources that help students succeed in school and beyond. Through its partnership with CIS, SPE-GCS funds scholarships for outstanding students pursuing higher education. Many recipients are the first in their families to attend college, and without scholarship support, higher education would be financially out of reach.

“Communities In Schools of Houston is grateful to SPE-GCS for investing in four outstanding CIS students this year,” said Kathryn Medina, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Communities In Schools of Houston. “This scholarship support will help these students continue their education after years of hard work and academic achievement. Some have challenged themselves through STEM coursework, preparing them for careers in engineering, energy and other high-demand fields.”

The SPE Scholarship Committee works to increase interest in careers in the energy industry among graduating high school seniors and college students pursuing science, engineering and energy-related disciplines. Through recruiting events, facility tours, internships and ongoing mentorship, the committee helps cultivate the next generation of industry professionals.

Each scholarship recipient worked closely with a CIS Student Support Manager embedded at their campus. These social work professionals assess each student’s individual needs and connect them with services and community resources that help remove barriers to academic success.

The CIS Student Support Managers who supported this year’s scholarship recipients are Celix Cortez of Spring Woods High School, Rene Gonzalez of Milby High School, and Debanhi Tijerina of Lamar High School.

“I really loved the panel discussions at Roughneck Camp because they showed me how engineers work on complex projects to meet the world’s growing energy needs,” says Lozano. “Learning about efforts to decarbonize industrial operations and improve energy efficiency gave me a broader understanding of the many career opportunities within the industry.”

Throughout the scholarship selection process, students also received guidance from Reyna Vega, Partnership Manager in the CIS Strategic Partnerships Department.

The SPE-GCS Scholarship and Awards Banquet will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, where all scholarship recipients, including the CIS students, will be recognized alongside their families.

For more information about Communities In Schools of Houston and its programs, visit www.cishouston.org .

Photos courtesy of Communities In Schools of Houston