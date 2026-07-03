North Texas Child Predator Named July’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Alejandro Villegas is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 during July if the tip is received this month.

Alejandro Villegas, 32, from Fort Worth, has been wanted out of Tarrant Co. since January 2026 for a probation violation stemming from an original charge of sexual assault of a child. Additionally, in March 2026, a warrant was issued by the Fort Worth Police Department for Villegas’ arrest for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2017, Villegas was arrested by the Arlington Police Department for robbery and subsequently received 36 months of probation. In 2022, he was arrested by the Grand Prairie Police Department for sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 16-year-old girl. Villegas was later convicted of the crime and received 96 months of probation.

Villegas is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has ties to Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas. More information about Villegas or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here .

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 44 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 32 sex offenders and eight gang members – with $61,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.