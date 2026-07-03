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  • Jul 3, 2026

Missing Person Javier Macias; Houston Police Department: Case Number: 830418-26

 

The Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 50-year-old Javier Macias, who is reported missing. He was last seen on Monday, 06/29/2026, at approximately 5:00 PM in the 300 block of Hogan St, Houston, TX. Javier Macias is 5‘’9″ tall, 198 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.  He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.

If you have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 and refer to case number 830418-26.

For more information, please see the attached missing person’s flyer.

 

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