DPS Takes Home First Place at Annual Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the results of the national Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop (USEOW) , which was held in Des Moines, Iowa. The five-day workshop and competition offers public safety education training to state police officers from across the country and allows officers to put their presentation skills to the test against other state police organizations.

“Our Safety Education Service personnel are often the bridge between DPS and the communities we serve,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Every day, these dedicated men and women educate students, teachers, business professionals and community leaders on critical safety issues while providing clear, accurate and timely information to the public. We are proud to see their expertise and dedication recognized on a national stage through their outstanding performance at this year’s USEOW.”

Several Texas DPS Safety Education Lieutenants and Sergeants from across the state participated in this year’s USEOW where they presented a variety of public safety issues. Texas DPS was the only state to place in all four categories. Sergeant Justin Baker (West Texas Region), Sergeant Steven Blanco (West Texas Region) and Trooper Blake Brieden (Austin Headquarters) won first place for their TV public service announcement (PSA) on prom safety, and Sergeant Orlando De Luna Jr. (Central Texas Region) placed first for his radio PSA on school bus safety. Sgt. Adam Albritton (North Texas Region) also placed third in the public safety presentation category.

The USEOW strives to protect people, life and property through educating the public on a variety of safety issues. As officers across the state attend USEOW, they are given opportunities to present on a variety of issues, refining their ability to communicate public safety concerns to citizens.

Trained in media relations and public speaking, DPS Safety Education Service Lieutenants and Sergeants are charged with educating the public and serving as Public Information Officers to the media regarding public safety in Texas. Additionally, these officers regularly offer presentations to schools and community organizations on drug use prevention, traffic safety, underage drinking, child passenger safety and other education and awareness programs.