Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston members create gigantic “We, The Kids” America250 flag mural now displayed at headquarters near downtown

HOUSTON, July 3, 2026 – More than 125 youth from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) participated in the planning, creation, and painting of a 300-foot x 50-foot American flag mural unveiled on July 2 in the parking lot of the local nonprofit’s headquarters near downtown. The red, white, and blue mural, titled “We, The Kids,” features the traditional American flag along with the BGCGH logo and a commemorative “scroll” where youth, board members, staff, and volunteers signed their names.

“As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, there is no better way to honor our past and inspire our future than by listening to the voices of our youths,” says Kevin Hattery, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “’We The Kids’ mural is a powerful expression of patriotism, hope, and possibility created by Club members of all ages, sharing what America means to them through art.”

“Their creativity reminds us that the next generation is not only our future—they are already shaping our communities today,” Hattery continues. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is proud to help young people discover their voices, develop as leaders, and understand that they have an important role in strengthening our nation for the next 250 years.”

The youth-led project was supervised by local Houston artist Kimmie Gillespie, who has a background in teaching art. The kids used red, white, and blue tempera paint, which is non-toxic, while attendees of the unveiling signed their names in colored chalk. The temporary flag mural can be seen from the upper floors of downtown Houston buildings. The patriotic project is a source of great pride to the Club members and leaders of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

The public is invited to drive over to BGCGH headquarters at 815 Crosby St., Houston, 77019 to view the larger-than-life mural.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, visit www.bgcgh.org.