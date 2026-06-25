Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Houston Urge Public’s Help Following Series of Juvenile- Related Shootings

$5,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrests

HOUSTON, TX- The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Houston, held a press conference today to address a series of recent juvenile-related shootings that occurred over the past few weeks.

During the event, Assistant Chief John Nanny called the circumstances surrounding the incidents “tragic and senseless,” emphasizing the devastating impact of gun violence among young people.

“These cases are heartbreaking,” said Chief Nanny. “Young lives were forever changed because of reckless decisions. We are asking our community to come forward, even one piece of information could help detectives bring justice to the victims and their families.”

Crime Stoppers of Houston announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects connected to any of the cases. All tips remain anonymous and can be submitted by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Summary of Incidents

October 26, 2025

At approximately 1:10 a.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a large Halloween party in the 9200 block of Cornette Drive. Approximately 100 individuals were reported to be in attendance after the event was advertised on social media.

An altercation occurred between the suspect and others present, during which the suspect fired a handgun into the crowd, striking three male victims. All three victims were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

The suspect fled prior to deputies’ arrival. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 16–19 years of age, thin build, 5’6” in height, wearing a black skeleton costume. He was accompanied by a female wearing a military-style costume and a second male wearing a green hoodie with a live lizard on his shoulder.

November 1, 2025

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire at 27499 Nelson Street in Spring, Texas.

Initial information indicates a large gathering involving juveniles was occurring at the location when a physical altercation took place, followed by multiple gunshots. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire but did not observe the shooter. No confirmed victims have been located at this time; however, investigators were advised a potential gunshot victim may have been transported from the scene by private vehicle. Area hospitals were checked with negative results.

November 2, 2025

At approximately 12:36 a.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at the Fall Creek Sports Complex located at 8910 Wyatt Road. Preliminary investigation indicates a large group of juveniles gathered at the property following a Halloween party in the Summer Creek subdivision. While on the premises, an unknown suspect or suspects discharged a firearm, striking three 17-year-old individuals — two males and one female. All victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators continue to actively pursue leads in all three cases. Assistant Chief Nanny urged residents, particularly young people, to think before engaging in violence or sharing event details online that may draw unsafe crowds.

“We cannot normalize these kinds of events,” Nanny said. “We all share the responsibility to make sure our teens come home safe.”