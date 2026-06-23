Members of Royal ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston serve as player escorts for opening game of FIFA World Cup

Houston – Two members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s Royal ISD Club at 2500 Durkin Rd. in Pattison had the opportunity to serve as player escorts for the June 14 opening game of the FIFA World Cup featuring Germany vs. Curacao. Rising sixth graders at Royal Junior High School, Johnathan B. (age 11) and Luke M. (age 11), were two out of 22 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) members chosen to represent the organization at Houston Stadium and escorted players onto the field during the internationally televised game.

“These Club members were selected as Player Escorts because of their passion for soccer and the enthusiasm they bring to the sport,” says Eric Mullens, Vice President Program Services for BGCGH. “As dedicated young fans and players, this FIFA World Cup experience is a fitting opportunity to celebrate their love of the game on soccer’s biggest stage.”

Houston is one of several U.S. host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosting seven matches through July 4, including two knockout-stage matches at Houston Stadium (formerly NRG and Reliant Stadium). The tournament is expected to draw more than 500,000 visitors and generate an estimated $1.5 billion economic impact for the region.

In addition to Player Escorts, BGCGH youth are participating in several World Cup-related activations and community events across Houston. Nine Club members will serve as official on-field flag bearers at the final game in Houston on July 4. Youth can also participate in soccer leagues and clinics in partnership with organizations such as the Houston Dynamo, as well as participate in World Dance clinics celebrating participating FIFA nations.

These experiences will give Club members opportunities to engage directly with the excitement of the World Cup, meet players and coaches from around the world, and learn teamwork and soccer fundamentals.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, including the Royal ISD Club, offers affordable summer programs for youth ages 6–17, featuring STEM, sports, arts, enrichment activities, and meals in a safe and supportive environment.

Summer registration is now open. The cost is $50 per child, with free enrollment available for Community Health Choice members. During the school year, BGCGH also provides after-school programming at all Club locations.