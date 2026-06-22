UPDATE!!! Endangered Missing Persons Alert—CANCELLED—FOUND SAFE. Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS Alert ACTIVATION

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Endangered Missing Persons Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 23-year-old Devin Brock. He was last seen Friday, 06/19/2026, at approximately 1:40 AM, on foot in the 4900 block of Richfield Ln, Houston, Tx., 77048. Devin Brock was last seen wearing blue pajamas.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.
Alert Type: ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS AlertCase Number: 782641-26
Date/Time Issued: 6/19/2026 8:15:00 AM
Law Enforcement Agency: Houston Police DepartmentPublic
Contact Number: 832-394-1840
|Nickname:
|Gender: Male
|Age: 23
|Hair Color: Black
|Hair Length:
|Eye Color: Brown
|Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
|Weight: 200
|Date of Birth: 03/20/2003
|Ethnicity: Black or African American
|City: Houston
|County: Harris
|Glasses: No
|Contacts: No
|Clothing Description: blue pajamas
|Birthmarks: No
|Piercings: No
|Tattoos: No
|Distinguishing Characteristics:
|Date/Time Last Seen: 06/19/2026 1:40am
|Location Last Seen: 4900 Richfield Ln., Houston TX 77048
|County Last Seen: Harris
|Zip Code Last Seen: 77048
Officer Name: John Pickett
Law Enforcement Agency: Houston Police Department
Officer Rank/Title: Detective
Other Agencies Involved:
Officer/Agency Phone: (832) 394-1840