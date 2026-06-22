UPDATE!!! Endangered Missing Persons Alert—CANCELLED—FOUND SAFE. Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS Alert ACTIVATION

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Endangered Missing Persons Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 23-year-old Devin Brock. He was last seen Friday, 06/19/2026, at approximately 1:40 AM, on foot in the 4900 block of Richfield Ln, Houston, Tx., 77048. Devin Brock was last seen wearing blue pajamas.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

Alert Type: ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS AlertCase Number: 782641-26

Date/Time Issued: 6/19/2026 8:15:00 AM

Law Enforcement Agency: Houston Police DepartmentPublic

Contact Number: 832-394-1840

Nickname: Gender: Male Age: 23 Hair Color: Black Hair Length: Eye Color: Brown Height: 5 feet, 9 inches Weight: 200 Date of Birth: 03/20/2003 Ethnicity: Black or African American City: Houston County: Harris Glasses: No Contacts: No Clothing Description: blue pajamas Birthmarks: No Piercings: No Tattoos: No Distinguishing Characteristics: Date/Time Last Seen: 06/19/2026 1:40am Location Last Seen: 4900 Richfield Ln., Houston TX 77048 County Last Seen: Harris Zip Code Last Seen: 77048

Officer Name: John Pickett

Law Enforcement Agency: Houston Police Department

Officer Rank/Title: Detective

Other Agencies Involved:

Officer/Agency Phone: (832) 394-1840