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  • Jun 15, 2026

Judge Hidalgo Welcomes International Fans to Harris County for the World Cup

Judge Hidalgo Welcomes International Fans to Harris County for the World Cup

Judge Hidalgo welcomes international visitors to Harris County in a newly-released “Welcome to Houston” video. Watch the full video here

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas, June 15, 2026, With the World Cup underway, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is welcoming international fans to Harris County in a new video highlighting our community’s role as a global gateway.

More than 500,000 people are expected to visit Harris County from out of town during the World Cup. The FIFA Houston Host Committee expects 75% of visitors will be from other countries. As Harris County prepares to welcome the world, Judge Hidalgo is highlighting some of Harris County’s top business and cultural destinations that make Houston a world-class city.

“We’re known as the Space City, but this summer we’re a World Cup city. Every fan will feel at home here. Harris County is ready to welcome you – see you soon!” says Judge Hidalgo during the video.

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