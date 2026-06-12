Maud Marks Branch Library— July Programs

The following free programs will take place in person at the Maud Marks Library during the month of July. Please call 832-927-7860 for further information.

The library will be closing early for the 4th of July holiday on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 5 PM and will remain closed from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Maud Marks Library will hold their November book sale on Saturday, July 25, from 10 AM – 4 PM. There is a large selection of hardback fiction and nonfiction, as well as children’s books, paperbacks and other hidden gems. We will also be hosting a Friends Members-Only preview on Friday, July 24, from 4 PM – 5:30 PM. All items sell for rock bottom prices!

Children’s Summer Reading Program

The Summer Reading Program begins on June 1st. This year’s theme is “Unearth A Story” . There will be weekly story times and special programs for children of all ages.

Readers will earn points for reading and will earn exciting prizes. All programs are free, though they do require tickets. *

Join us this summer for fun programs!

Afternoon Adventures and Family Programs

Elementary aged children are welcome to the library for special programs. Tickets will be distributed 30 minutes before each performance. *Priority seating is for children ages 5-11; siblings and parents will be allowed in the meeting room once the 5–11-year-old children have been seated, as space permits.

Monday, July 6 at 1:30 PM and 3 PM: “John O’Bryant Magic Show!” Get ready to be amazed! Join us for a magical experience with a talented performer who brings laughter, wonder, and jaw-dropping illusions to audiences of all ages. With a mix of comedy and incredible sleight-of-hand magic, this high-energy show is sure to delight!

Tuesday, July 7, at 1 PM: Harris County Pollution Control Program, for families, no ticket required. Learn how to keep our community clean and healthy! Families will learn about air and water quality, protecting the environment, and simple ways to reduce pollution at home. With fun, interactive activities and easy tips, this program is perfect for kids and caregivers who want to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Friday, July 10 at 4 PM: “Harris County Fire and Rescue”. No ticket required. Come see a real fire truck and meet our neighborhood first responders!

Monday, July 13 at 1:30 PM and 3 PM: “Science Heroes, Digging It!” Unearth your curiosity as we dig into the incredible science that’s all around us! If you didn’t already love science, you’ll really ‘dig it’ after experiencing Science Heroes!

Friday, July 17 at 3:00 PM: “Mr. Leo’s Puppet and Dance Party!” When three funky, frolicking, dump-dwelling creatures see themselves through the eyes of a glamorous butterfly, their world is turned upside down. Alas, there is only one thing left to do…they too, must become butterflies!

Monday, July 20 at 1:30 PM and 3 PM: “The Creature Teacher!” This exciting program gives kids the chance to meet and learn about a variety of live animals while discovering fun facts about habitats, adaptations, and wildlife conservation. Perfect for curious kids and animal lovers—don’t miss this wild adventure at the library!

Monday, July 27 at 1:30 PM and 3 PM: Join us for an unforgettable show with Jamie Salinas, a dynamic magician who brings comedy, audience participation, and mind-blowing illusions to the stage. Kids will be amazed as the magic happens right before their eyes in this fun, high-energy performance. Perfect for the whole family—don’t miss the magic!

Teen and Tween Summer Reading Program

Teens and tweens, come “Unearth a Story” at your Maud Marks Library this summer! We are so excited to offer a variety of library adventures! All events are free, but many will require tickets picked up at the customer service desk 30 minutes before the program begins.

“Pitch Your Story for the Stage” Theater Workshop for Teens and Tweens

Youth grades 4th – 12th will learn how to transform spontaneous ideas from improv games into structured story concepts. Through creative collaboration and quick-thinking exercises, participants explore how characters, conflicts, and resolutions come together to form compelling narratives. By the end of the session, students will present and “pitch” their original play concept as if selling it to a streaming service – building confidence, teamwork, and communication skills along the way. Tuesday, July 7, 4:30PM – 5:15PM. Tickets required and will be available 30 minutes before the program.

Future U: Understanding Your Options After High School

Not sure what comes next after graduation? This session is designed to help high school students explore the many pathways available after high school and make informed decisions about their future. Whether you’re considering college, trade school, entering the workforce, or taking a gap year, we’ll break down each option and what it can look like for you.

Participants will learn about different education and career opportunities, the benefits of each path, and key factors to consider when planning their next steps. This session will also provide guidance on how to get started, helpful resources, and tips for building a plan that aligns with your goals and interests.

Join us on Thursday, July 9, 4-5 PM, to gain clarity, ask questions, and take the first step toward your future with confidence.

Still Life Drawing for Teens and Tweens

Join beloved local art teacher Valerie Maggitti for this fun and interactive still life drawing session. Explore the play of shadow and light as you work to sketch the bones and flora you choose under Mrs. Maggitti’s tutelage. Grades 4th – 12th, Tuesday, July 14, 4:30PM – 5:30PM. Tickets required and will be available 30 minutes before the start of the program.

Code Knights Minecraft Presents: Neo-Tokyo Engineering Build for Teens and Tweens

In this 1.5 hour STEM adventure, youth grades 4th – 12th become the architects of a modern Japanese metropolis. Our detailed Minecraft world features high rise apartments with empty units, a multi-modal transit hub, and vacant first-level retail spaces all waiting for your innovative designs! Thursday, July 16, 4PM – 5:30PM. Tickets are required and will be available 30 minutes before the start of the program.

Cupcake Decorating for Teens and Tweens

Youth grades 4th – 12th come to this hands-on decorating program led by Sweet Crumb Bakeshop owner Carmen Lambert. Be prepared to leave with a box of your amazing creations from this popular and favorite MM program! Tuesday, July 21, 3PM – 4PM. Tickets are required and will be available 30 minutes before the start of the program.

Kids, Tweens, and Teens: Learn Chess this summer at the Library!

Youth grades 2nd-12th are welcome to come learn chess from teen volunteers at the library! Join Andy and friends as they walk you through moves that will get you started and improve your game. Thursday, July 23, 4:30PM – 5:30PM.

Adult Summer Reading Program

It’s that time of year again! Summer has arrived, and with it, the Summer Reading Program begins June 1. This year’s theme will be “Unearth a Story.” We will have special summer programs throughout the summer. Adults who complete the summer reading program will receive exciting prizes! All programs are free.

America250: A Movie Showing

Adults can join us on Wednesday, July 1, at 5 PM for a movie showing to celebrate America250! Experience a story of about the American founding father Alexander Hamilton who helped create a revolutionary moment. This movie features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and show tunes. Learn about the real life of one of America’s foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Booked This Afternoon Book Club

Booked This Afternoon meets in person on the second Thursday of the month, July 9 at 2 PM. This month we will be discussing Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts.

Paint by Number: Dinosaur Edition

Join us for a relaxing, adults-only paint by numbers class. The theme for this class is a powerful and colorful T-Rex! No experience needed, no art skills necessary, just come and paint! All supplies are provided. Join us on Monday, July 13, at 6 PM. Online registration is required for attendance.

Adult DIY Workshop:

Popsicle Stick Flower Pots

Join us on Tuesday, July 14, at 2 PM as we turn simple popsicle sticks into beautiful and functional pots to hold your plants and other accessories. Registration is required for this event, and seating is limited. Sign up today!

Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge

Do you think you are a puzzle master? At the Maud Marks Library, we want you to prove it! On Saturday, July 18, at 2 PM, the Maud Marks Library is challenging you to make puzzles. Sign up your team with a maximum of 5 puzzlers, smaller teams may be combined to form a team of 4-5 puzzlers, and each team will be given a table with a puzzle. The first team finished will win a special prize. Join us for fun, conversation, and a little bit of competition. Registration is required for this event and seating is limited. Sign up today!

3D Printer Orientation

This orientation session on Wednesday, July 15, 6 PM – 8 PM will instruct participants on how to use the 3D printer in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the 3D printers at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the 3D Printer and Dremel DigiLab 3D45 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Laser Cutter Orientation

This orientation session on Monday, July 27, 6 PM – 8 PM, will instruct participants on how to use the laser cutter in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the laser cutters at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the Laser Cutter and Dremel DigiLab LC40 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Cricut Orientation

This orientation session on Monday, July 20, 6 PM – 8 PM will instruct participants on how to use the Cricut in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the Cricut machines at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will also receive the Cricut and Cricut Air badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Fastfoto Orientation

This orientation session on Saturday, July 11, at 2 PM will instruct participants on how to use the Epson Fastfoto, a high-speed photo scanning system in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the Fastfoto machines at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will also receive the Fastfoto badge in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Timeless Travelers: The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern

Seniors 55+ are invited to join the Maud Marks Library’s Timeless Travelers program for a trip to the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. Take a tour of the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, a former drinking water reservoir built in 1926 for the City of Houston. BBP restored and repurposed the 87,500-square-foot Cistern into a magnificent public space for tours, performances, and art installations. The bus will be departing on Tuesday, July 14.

Registration runs June 29 – July 2, 2026. Timeless Travelers is a program series promoting educational and cultural enrichment for senior adults. Once a month, we will take free bus trips across southeast Texas to experience the culture and history of this great state. The only requirement is that you are old enough to attend (55+). Thanks to the Friends of the Maud Marks Library for sponsoring this series.

STORYTIMES

Special Preschool Storytime, July 7 at 10:15 AM: (For children ages 3-5 years old only.) Special Preschool Storytime “S hyrana Saurus Rex” by Express Children’s Theatre . This lively, interactive show is filled with imagination, storytelling, and prehistoric fun designed just for young audiences aged 3-5 years. Don’t miss this roaring good time at the library!

Special Preschool Storytime, July 11, at 10:15 am: Classical Sing Move and Play, “Americana Music Show!” This program is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary! Designed just for children ages 3–5, this lively session introduces little ones to classic Americana music through singing, movement, and hands-on fun. It’s a joyful way to explore rhythm, history, and creativity all in one engaging experience—perfect for our youngest learners!

Read & Rhyme Storytime – Preschool Storytime

This program, offered on Tuesdays at 10:15 AM, provides children ages 3-5 with early literacy skills through oral language, phonological awareness and print recognition.

Crafts and/or coloring sheets will be provided for children at the end of story time.

Preschool Explorers (Not available in the summer)

Patty Cake Infant Storytime (NOTE time change)

Join us for an interactive early literacy experience for infants and their caretakers on Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m. This program, geared to 3-18 months (non-walking babies), features nursery rhymes, songs, books, and fingerplays!

Totally Toddler Time – Toddler Storytime

Toddler Time provides a fun early literacy experience for toddlers aged 18– 35 months on Thursdays at 10:15 or 11:15 AM. Toddlers participate through songs, dance, finger plays, shared reading, occasional parachute fun and group activities. Doors open 5 minutes before Storytime starts. No ticket is required.

Special Family Program

Tuesday, July 7, at 1:00 PM: Harris County Pollution Control Program, for families, no ticket required. Learn how to keep our community clean and healthy! Families will learn about air and water quality, protecting the environment, and simple ways to reduce pollution at home. With fun, interactive activities and easy tips, this program is perfect for kids and caregivers who want to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Wednesday Wonders – NCL Crafts

The National Charity League’s mother and daughter volunteers will be sponsoring special arts and craft projects during June and July. Craft times are 4:30 – 5:30 pm. These crafts are best suited for children ages 6-11, or K-5th grade. All necessary materials are provided.

Summer Dates: July 8 and July 22, from 4:30 – 5:30 PM.