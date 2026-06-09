Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty in Austin Metcalf Track Meet Stabbing Case

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of murder on June 9, 2026, in the death of Austin Metcalf, bringing a closely watched Texas case to a major turning point. Anthony, now 19, was convicted for the fatal stabbing that occurred during a high school track meet in Frisco in April 2025.

The incident happened during a rain delay when athletes gathered under team tents. Prosecutors argued that an argument escalated into violence, resulting in Anthony stabbing Metcalf in the chest. Defense attorneys claimed Anthony acted in self-defense, citing fear and the physical size difference between the two teenagers. The jury ultimately rejected the self-defense argument and found Anthony guilty of murder.

The case attracted national attention due to intense social media discussion, public fundraising efforts, and debates surrounding race, self-defense laws, and school safety. Throughout the trial, both families expressed grief over the tragedy and its lasting impact.

Anthony now faces sentencing, with Texas law allowing a punishment ranging from years in prison up to life imprisonment. The sentencing phase began immediately following the guilty verdict.

The case has sparked renewed conversations across Texas regarding violence among youth, conflict resolution, and the importance of keeping schools and student events safe.

What Happens Next?

The jury will determine Anthony’s sentence during the next phase of the proceedings. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to present testimony and evidence aimed at influencing the final punishment.

Community Discussion

Do you believe schools and athletic events need additional security measures to help prevent similar tragedies in the future?

This article is based on publicly reported court proceedings and trial coverage.