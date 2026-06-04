Village Green West Drainage Project Work Scheduled June 4; Water Interruptions Possible on Elder Road

KATY, Texas — According to information published on the City of Katy’s website, construction crews are scheduled to continue work on the Village Green West Drainage Improvements Project on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The notice states that MB Western Construction Company will begin conducting water line offsets at approximately 8:00 a.m. as part of the ongoing drainage improvement project.

Residents on Elder Road may experience temporary water service interruptions while the work is being completed. The City of Katy’s notice indicates that all water services are expected to be restored by approximately 4:00 p.m.

Door hanger notifications are expected to be distributed to affected residents before the work begins.

The Village Green West Drainage Improvements Project is part of ongoing efforts to improve drainage infrastructure in the area. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly if they live along Elder Road and may be impacted by the temporary water service interruptions.

The City of Katy noted that it apologizes for any inconvenience the work may cause and appreciates residents’ patience during the construction process.

Residents with questions regarding the project can contact the Public Works Department at 281-391-4820 or email publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com.

The Katy News will continue to share updates regarding road, utility, and infrastructure projects that may impact local residents.

Source: City of Katy website