Taste the World in Katy: International Food Fest Coming to Historic Town Square June 13

Taste the World in Katy: International Food Fest Set for June 13 in Historic Town Square

KATY, Texas — Get ready to take your taste buds on a trip around the world without ever leaving Katy.

The International Food Fest is bringing a vibrant celebration of food, culture, music, shopping, and community to Historic Town Square on Saturday, June 13, 2026. From savory street foods and sweet treats to unique cultural treasures and handcrafted goods, this event promises an unforgettable evening for families, food lovers, and adventure seekers of all ages.

Imagine strolling through downtown Katy while the aromas of international cuisine fill the air. Discover flavors from around the globe, shop from local and cultural vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and experience traditions from different countries all in one place.

The event combines everything the community loves about the Katy Exchange with an exciting international twist. Visitors can browse specialty products, cultural clothing, artisan crafts, and one-of-a-kind gifts while enjoying a lively atmosphere designed to bring people together through food and culture.

Whether you’re looking to try something new, support local businesses, spend quality time with family, or simply enjoy a beautiful evening in downtown Katy, the International Food Fest offers something for everyone.

Event Details

📅 Saturday, June 13, 2026

🕓 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 Historic Town Square

904 Avenue C, Katy, Texas

Calling All Vendors

Organizers are currently accepting vendor applications from food vendors, artisans, small businesses, and cultural exhibitors who want to showcase their products and connect with thousands of visitors during this exciting community event.

Bring your appetite, bring your family, and bring your sense of adventure.

For one evening, the world is coming to Katy.

The Katy News will continue sharing information about local events that help connect our community while celebrating the cultures, traditions, and people that make our region unique.