Mediterranean Eating Pattern Class Combines Nutrition Education, Cooking, and Shared Meal Experience

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is excited to announce Cooking Well Texas Meets Mediterranean, an upcoming educational class focused on the Mediterranean eating pattern, offering participants a hands-on opportunity to learn, cook, and enjoy nutritious Mediterranean-inspired meals together.

The class will explore the key principles of the Mediterranean eating pattern, including incorporating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and herbs into everyday meals. Participants will also gain practical tips for meal planning, grocery shopping, and building sustainable healthy eating habits.

In addition to the educational session, attendees will take part in a guided cooking demonstration and enjoy tasting the prepared dishes in a welcoming group setting.

“This class is designed to make healthy eating approachable, flavorful, and enjoyable,” said Family Community Health Agent, Celeste Feast. “Participants will leave with practical skills and simple recipes they can use at home.”

The event is open to the first 16 paid adult registrants and will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX, 77469. Registration for this experience is $50 per person.

For more information or to register, contact 281-342-3034 or visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/counties/fort-bend-county/.