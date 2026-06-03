Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital Named Among Best Maternity Hospitals in America

HOUSTON (June 2, 2026) — For the fourth consecutive year, Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital made the list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 by Newsweek and Statista. It also achieved a four-ribbon designation for achieving 70% or better of its quality and patient metrics.

Though internationally known for its expertise in emergency and trauma care, Ben Taub Hospital has gradually garnered more recognition for its other stellar services including women and infant services.

“This honor and our consistency reinforce our hospital’s position as a trusted leader within our community and beyond,” says Glorimar Medina, MD, CEO, Hospital Campuses, Harris Health. “It also highlights the passion and dedication of our multidisciplinary teams to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients every day and continue to elevate our organization’s reputation for excellence.”

According to Newsweek, as maternity care access narrows across the United States, hospitals play an increasingly critical role in ensuring safe, equitable birth outcomes. The list recognizes 460 institutions delivering high-quality care amid growing challenges. These hospitals stand out for strong clinical outcomes, supportive patient experiences, and innovative approaches to advancing maternal and newborn health in both urban and rural communities.

“This continued recognition is a testament to our patients and our community of the unwavering commitment, clinical excellence and compassionate care of our staff,” says Suzanne Lundeen, PhD, RN, administrative director, Women and Infant Services, Ben Taub Hospital. “Our women and infant services reflect the dedication of our nurses, physicians, midwives, and support staff who consistently prioritize safety, quality outcomes, and an exceptional patient experience for the families we serve.”

The Newsweek rankings are determined based on three major pillars: hospital quality, patient experience and hospital reputation.

​Hospital quality: Uses data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that includes measures for maternal health, timely and effective care and healthcare associated infections. Additionally, the rankings use information from accreditation agencies like Joint Commission and Leapfrog to evaluate hospital performance and care.

​Patient experience: Considers publicly available data from hospital surveys addressing the overall patient experience in the hospital such as cleanliness of the hospital, communication of the nurses/doctors, care transition, communication about medicines, discharge information, quietness and staff responsiveness.

Hospital reputations: Surveys submissions from hospital managers and medical professionals from across the country to recommend leading maternity hospitals and rate them in the areas of perinatal care, operative obstetrics, patient education and counseling, accommodation and service and nurse and midwife staffing, among other areas.