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  • Apr 23, 2026

LAST CHANCE to WIN FREE TICKETS to the Katy Sip N Stroll event!!!

Katy Sip N Stroll is back on April 25th and we’re giving away FREE tickets to this must-attend event!

Enjoy wine, food, and a fun night out.

All proceeds help to support the amazing work of Christ Clinic

Visit our Facebook page for details!

Winners will be announced Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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