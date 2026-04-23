LAST CHANCE to WIN FREE TICKETS to the Katy Sip N Stroll event!!!

Katy Sip N Stroll is back on April 25th and we’re giving away FREE tickets to this must-attend event!
Enjoy wine, food, and a fun night out.
All proceeds help to support the amazing work of Christ Clinic
Visit our Facebook page for details!
Winners will be announced Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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