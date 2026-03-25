The Hobby Center presents Silambam Houston’s Kāvyā: Poetry in Motion, an Indian dance, music and storytelling performance Friday, May 31

Program is part of Houston Is Inspired Residency

WHO: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

WHAT: Silambam Houston’s Kāvya: Poetry in Motion

WHEN: Friday, May 31 at 7:30pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $20. Available online at TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002).

(Houston, TX) – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Silambam Houston’s Kāvya: Poetry in Motion as part of the Houston Is Inspired 2025-2026 residency on May 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets on sale now at TheHobbyCenter.org .

Bridging between traditional art forms and contemporary audiences with innovative performances, Silambam Houston is preserving and promoting the rich traditions of Indian classical arts in the Greater Houston area.

May 1, 2026 | Silambam Houston | Kāvya: Poetry in Motion

Kāvya: Poetry in Motion is an original Silambam Houston presentation, born from the vision of artistic director Lavanya Rajagopalan. This evocative production masterfully interweaves music, dance and poetry to illuminate a profound truth: that despite separations of culture, language and time, fundamental human emotions serve as an intrinsic unifying force for humanity.

The production’s rich textual landscape features poetry spanning centuries and continents, from the mystical verses of 13th-century Sufi poets and concise beauty of 17th-century Japanese Haiku to the diverse voices of 19th to 21st-century Gaelic, Estonian, Dutch, Spanish and English literature. These poetic expressions are seamlessly integrated with a musical score that traverses a wide spectrum of classical and contemporary genres, all brought to life through the expressive movements of a range of Indian classical dance genres.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Silambam Houston, founded in 2002, is Houston’s premiere Indian classical arts organization, seeking to increase the appreciation and understanding of Indian artistic traditions across cultural boundaries. Providing a unique blend of arts education programs, strong and diverse outreach efforts, hosted performances by local and visiting artists, and an active professional performing Company, all harnessing the versatility and adaptability of the timeless artistic traditions of India to reach diverse, and ever-expanding communities.

Recognized as one of Houston’s ‘Cultural Treasures’, Silambam will, in 2026, proudly enter its 25th year of enriching the Houston community with exceptional artistic programming. While deeply rooted in the 2000-year-old artistic traditions of India, all of Silambam’s programming is intentionally crafted to resonate with, and remain relevant to, a wide range of contemporary audiences.

Silambam’s performing and teaching artists represent world-class excellence in a spectrum of Indian classical art forms – Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Odissi, Mohiniattam, Carnatic vocal and violin, Hindustani vocal, tabla, mridangam, and yoga. A recipient of National Endowment for the Arts funding, Silambam has been recognized as one of ‘Houston’s Cultural Treasures’, through a national initiative backed by the Ford Foundation and Houston Endowment.

ABOUT THE HOBBY CENTER’S HOUSTON IS INSPIRED RESIDENCY

Launched in 2023-2024, Houston is Inspired is a signature Hobby Center program that amplifies the work of local artists and organizations through week-long residencies, offering access to the Hobby Center’s premier spaces, professional production support, and marketing resources.

The first two seasons featured curated partnerships, but with the introduction of an open application process, the Hobby Center took another meaningful step toward creating equitable access to Hobby Center partnerships and representing the full scope of Houston’s arts community.

Applicants must be a Houston-based performing artist or organization and demonstrate readiness to present a 90–120-minute performance in Zilkha Hall. To learn more about program eligibility and the application process, visit TheHobbyCenter.org .

TICKETS: Single tickets start at $20 and are available at TheHobbyCenter.org.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before the public on sale.