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  • Mar 16, 2026

Lone Star Flight Museum’s 2nd Annual Clay Shoot Event

SAVE THE DATE

Lone Star Flight Museum’s 2nd Annual Clay Shoot Event

Thurs. May 7, 2026

9 AM – 1:30 PM

Greater Houston Sports Club

6700 McHard Road | Houston, TX

Join us for a morning of friendly sporting clays competition featuring awards, a silent auction, and delicious food and drinks after the tournament.

Awards will be presented for:

First Place Team, Second Place Team, Top Overall Male and Top Overall Female.

CLAY SHOOT COMMITTEE

Event Chair

Shaun Gordy

Host Committee

Brian Antweil, Steve Biegel, Matt Davis, Robert Partin, and Robert Wagnon

For Registration or Sponsorship information:

click the button below or visit lonestarflight.org/clayshoot.

Questions? Contact Sam Waters at sam.waters@lonestarflight.org

or call (346) 352-7678

Become a Clay Shoot Sponsor

Proceeds from the event will support the Lone Star Flight Museum’s aircraft, exhibits, and programming, further advancing the museum’s mission to preserve Texas aviation history while inspiring future generations of aviation, aerospace, and STEM leaders.

We’ll See You at the Clay Shoot!

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