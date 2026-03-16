SAVE THE DATE

Lone Star Flight Museum’s 2nd Annual Clay Shoot Event

Thurs. May 7, 2026

9 AM – 1:30 PM

Greater Houston Sports Club

6700 McHard Road | Houston, TX

Join us for a morning of friendly sporting clays competition featuring awards, a silent auction, and delicious food and drinks after the tournament.

Awards will be presented for:

First Place Team, Second Place Team, Top Overall Male and Top Overall Female.