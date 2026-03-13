HELP US FILL THE ROOM AT THE 2026 GALA!
One unforgettable evening. One powerful mission.
Purchase your tickets/table! Watch the teaser reel!
The Gilded Hours: A Modern Speakeasy Soirée
One unforgettable evening. One powerful mission.
Saturday, April 11, 2026
7 PM – Midnight
Hotel ZaZa Museum District
5701 Main Street
Houston, TX 77005
Hosted by 2026 Gala Co-Chairs:
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl & Monica E. Fulton
Mistress of Ceremonies:
Gina Gaston Elie
Attire: Vintage Black Tie or Vintage Evening Attire
HONORING
Brandi Maxwell
2026 Gabriel Lester Hero Award Recipient
and
Detective Elena Claburn, Houston Police Department
2026 George T. Buenik Law Enforcement Excellence Award Recipient
Want to support TCM and take advantage of the Gala’s unique marketing and promotional opportunities, but can’t attend?
Choose a giving level and underwrite a bottle of wine for the Wine Pull or a portion of the event with a 100% tax-deductible gift!
For a complete list of underwriter levels with benefits, please download our Partnership Opportunities here.