video thumbnail
Home BusinessesBooks GamesStory TimeLegal ProfilesArts/EntEduMed Profiles
Sports
Contact UsCrypto & InvtD.O.W gov
video thumbnail
  • Mar 13, 2026

The Gilded Hours: A Modern Speakeasy Soirée

HELP US FILL THE ROOM AT THE 2026 GALA!
One unforgettable evening. One powerful mission.

Purchase your tickets/table! Watch the teaser reel!

The Gilded Hours: A Modern Speakeasy Soirée

One unforgettable evening. One powerful mission.

Saturday, April 11, 2026
7 PM – Midnight

Hotel ZaZa Museum District
5701 Main Street
Houston, TX 77005

Hosted by 2026 Gala Co-Chairs:
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl & Monica E. Fulton

Mistress of Ceremonies:
Gina Gaston Elie

Attire: Vintage Black Tie or Vintage Evening Attire

HONORING
Brandi Maxwell
2026 Gabriel Lester Hero Award Recipient

and

Detective Elena Claburn, Houston Police Department
2026 George T. Buenik Law Enforcement Excellence Award Recipient

Want to support TCM and take advantage of the Gala’s unique marketing and promotional opportunities, but can’t attend?
Choose a giving level and underwrite a bottle of wine for the Wine Pull or a portion of the event with a 100% tax-deductible gift!

For a complete list of underwriter levels with benefits, please download our Partnership Opportunities here

Share this Entry

Business directory

Our Community Partners

Subscribe

Subscribe to our eNews!

Sign Up Now

Upcoming events

Click to check new events

Calendar
The Katy News Events Calendar

List your business

List your business today!

Business Directory

Follow Us

Copyright © The Katy News

Business Directory Add Listing
RestaurantsServicesReal EstateKatyFulshearBrookshireHoustonSugar Land
The Katy News