HELP US FILL THE ROOM AT THE 2026 GALA!

One unforgettable evening. One powerful mission.

Purchase your tickets/table! Watch the teaser reel!

The Gilded Hours: A Modern Speakeasy Soirée

One unforgettable evening. One powerful mission.

Saturday, April 11, 2026

7 PM – Midnight

Hotel ZaZa Museum District

5701 Main Street

Houston, TX 77005

Hosted by 2026 Gala Co-Chairs:

Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl & Monica E. Fulton

Mistress of Ceremonies:

Gina Gaston Elie

Attire: Vintage Black Tie or Vintage Evening Attire

HONORING

Brandi Maxwell

2026 Gabriel Lester Hero Award Recipient

and

Detective Elena Claburn, Houston Police Department

2026 George T. Buenik Law Enforcement Excellence Award Recipient

Want to support TCM and take advantage of the Gala’s unique marketing and promotional opportunities, but can’t attend?

Choose a giving level and underwrite a bottle of wine for the Wine Pull or a portion of the event with a 100% tax-deductible gift!

For a complete list of underwriter levels with benefits, please download our Partnership Opportunities here.