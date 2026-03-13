Judge Lina Hidalgo Statement on LyondellBasell Bayport Fire

Harris County, TX, March 12, 2026, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement today after the tank fire at LyondellBasell Bayport:

“This evening around 9 pm a fire broke out at the LyondellBasell Bayport chemical process plant in Pasadena. My team and Harris County OEM team have been at the scene alongside partners. At this time, we do not know how the fire started. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct an investigation after the fire is out and the scene is safe. First responders are currently working on closing the valve that is releasing a mix of multiple chemicals. While residents are understandably concerned because there is a large plume of smoke in the air, the chemicals burning off are not posing a threat to the community. Harris County Pollution Control has seven stations around the perimeter of the fire doing continuous air monitoring. There have been no injuries reported at this time and all personnel are accounted for. At this point the fire is contained and will not spread any further. LyondellBasell is cooperating with first responders. Once the fire is out, LyondellBasell will survey the plant to make sure it’s safe and then the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office will begin their investigation. Thank you to the Pasadena Fire Department, Pasadena Office of Emergency Management, Pasadena Fire Marshal’s Office, Channel Industries Mutual Aid (CIMA), the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the LaPorte Fire Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and all of our mutual aid partners for responding quickly to get the scene under control,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.