Is Your Fire Alarm System Ready for Inspection?

Protect your building, occupants, and business by staying compliant with fire safety inspection requirements.

Fire alarm systems are not simply recommended safety equipment. In most commercial buildings they are required by fire code and must be inspected, tested, and maintained on a regular schedule. These inspections help ensure that fire alarm panels, smoke detectors, pull stations, strobes, and notification devices are functioning properly when an emergency occurs.

National standards such as National Fire Protection Association codes, including NFPA 72, require routine inspection and testing of fire alarm systems. Many jurisdictions also enforce these requirements through the local fire marshal’s office. Failing to maintain or inspect your system can result in code violations, failed inspections, insurance complications, and potential liability if a system does not operate during an emergency.

Over time, fire alarm systems can develop issues that may not be visible to building owners or managers. Smoke detectors collect dust, batteries weaken, wiring connections loosen, and notification devices may fail without warning. Routine inspection helps identify these problems early and ensures the system is operating as designed.

Professional fire alarm inspections include:

• Testing of the fire alarm control panel

• Verification of alarm signals and notification devices

• Inspection of smoke detectors and pull stations

• Testing communication between devices and panel

• Checking system batteries and backup power

• Ensuring the system meets current code requirements

To help businesses stay compliant and safe, IoT Security Engineering Solutions is offering a special inspection promotion for new customers.

New customer fire alarm inspection pricing starting as low as $110.

This promotional inspection includes:

• Complete fire alarm system inspection

• System functionality check

• Documentation for your records

• One free fire alarm control panel battery replacement

Regular inspections help prevent system failures, reduce liability, and ensure your building is prepared in the event of a fire emergency. Staying compliant with fire safety codes protects not only property but also the lives of employees, customers, and residents.

Schedule your fire alarm inspection today before your next code compliance check.

IoT Security Engineering Solutions

Fire Alarm Inspections • Testing • Maintenance

Email: service@iotsecurityes.com

Website: www.IoTSecurityES.com

Service Line: 346-531-1340



Code Compliance. Life Safety. Peace of Mind.