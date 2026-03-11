LEGAL NOTICE – Application for TABC License

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a (Winery license G) for Signature Sipz Sevices, LLC is a Beverage Crafting Company. Located at 9801 Westheimer Rd. Ste. 210. Houston, Texas 77042. President, Bonnie Foster.
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a (Winery license G) for Signature Sipz Sevices, LLC is a Beverage Crafting Company. Located at 9801 Westheimer Rd. Ste. 210. Houston, Texas 77042. President, Bonnie Foster.
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