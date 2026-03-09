Child Advocates of Fort Bend Honors “Shining Stars” at Annual Volunteer Celebration

Under the theme “Starry Night,” Child Advocates of Fort Bend honored the dedicated volunteers who serve as a guiding light for children in the foster care and criminal justice systems at their Annual Volunteer Celebration on February 26, 2026. Nearly 200 volunteers, community partners and staff attended. As guests arrived, they were treated like the shining stars, they are—walking a red carpet into the ballroom to the cheers and applause of the CAFB staff. This annual tradition serves as a tribute to the selfless service provided by dedicated volunteers throughout 2025.

“Our volunteers are truly our shining stars,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO of Child Advocates of Fort Bend. “The ‘Starry Night’ theme reflects the hope and brilliance they bring into the lives of children during their darkest moments. We are honored to celebrate their extraordinary commitment to our mission.”

The evening celebrated all volunteers for their cumulative hours and years of service, with special accolades presented to those who went above and beyond in their respective roles. The ceremony culminated in the presentation of the Child Advocate of the Year, the agency’s highest volunteer honor, which went to Jill Curtis.

In presenting the award, Mefford stated Curtis “exemplifies the ultimate volunteer and embodies true “servant Leadership.” When she takes on a commitment, she is 100% engaged. She truly “shows up” and contributes in every way possible. She is warm, present, committed and supportive. She leads by example and is passionate about changing the lives of children who have suffered abuse and neglect.

Other Award Recipients include:

Lifetime Hero: Marjorie Hancock, Former County Attorney

Blue Ribbon Award: D.A. Brian Middleton

Unsung Hero: Susie Goff

Helping Heart Award: Susan Richardson

Outreach Volunteer of the Year: Cheryl St. George

Development Volunteer of the Year: Jill Paquette

CASA Volunteer of the Year: Denise Paul

CASA Rookie of the Year: Lara Darr

CAC Volunteer of the Year: Teresa Mason

CAC Rookie of the Year: Erin Gibson

Mariel Barrera Champion for Children: Hon. Teana Watson and Kyle Dobbs

To see a list of all of the honorees or to learn more about volunteer opportunities with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, go to www.cafb.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 23,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.

The agency’s Inside Out Gala which supports its programs for children is set for April 26, 2025. Sponsorships of $2,500 – $15,000 are available. Individual reservations are $200. For more information about the Gala or to sponsor contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.