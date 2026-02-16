National Sports Association of Wellness and Mental Fitness Launches to Advance Mental Fitness as a Core Pillar of Athlete Development

RIVERSIDE, CA – The National Sports Association of Wellness and Mental Fitness (NSAWMF) announces the launch of its national nonprofit association dedicated to advancing mental fitness as a core pillar of athlete development, performance, and lifelong well being. Built to serve athletes, parents, coaches, and institutions nationwide, NSAWMF is designed to make mental fitness education proactive, practical, and accessible across the sports ecosystem.

As pressure continues to intensify across youth, collegiate, and professional sports, mental fitness education is often introduced only after athletes experience burnout, anxiety, or performance decline. NSAWMF was established to address this gap by positioning mental fitness as a trainable discipline that supports resilience, self-regulation, confidence, and sustainable performance throughout an athlete’s journey, both on and off the field.

NSAWMF is led by a founding team that brings together clinical expertise, elite athletic experience, and organizational leadership. Dr. Jeremiah Pearcey, a licensed psychologist, U.S. military veteran, and Professor of Psychology at Saybrook University, specializes in performance psychology and mental fitness development. Sammy Knight, a former elite collegiate athlete and 12-year NFL veteran and All-Pro Safety, brings firsthand insight into the mental demands of high-performance environments. Gregory Knight, a former C suite executive and current public company board member, provides leadership in governance, risk management, and long-term organizational strategy.

“Mental fitness should be developed with the same level of intention as physical training and nutrition,” said Gregory Knight, founder of NSAWMF. “Athletes perform better and live healthier lives when they are equipped with tools to manage pressure, regulate stress, and build confidence long before challenges arise.”

The association operates as a free, membership-based organization, providing access to mental fitness education and resources for athletes, parents, coaches, and institutions. NSAWMF’s programming takes a systems-based approach to athlete development and includes Jus Be Great, a mental fitness and wellness education program for youth athletes under 18, along with coach education, parent engagement, institutional collaboration, and ROAR, a mental fitness framework centered on resilience, self-regulation, and performance under pressure.

By making mental fitness education accessible at the community level, NSAWMF aims to reach athletes earlier, support families and coaches more effectively, and reduce the long-term emotional and performance costs associated with unmanaged pressure in sport. Designed to scale through partnerships, the association’s model ensures mental fitness resources are available regardless of geography or socioeconomic background, extending impact beyond individual programs to strengthen the broader sports ecosystem.

To introduce its mission through an immersive, community centered experience, NSAWMF will host the Jus Be Great Youth Mental Fitness Kickoff Event on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at San Manuel Stadium, home of the Inland Empire 66ers, in San Bernardino, California. The event is part of NSAWMF’s early community activation work and reflects a shared commitment to supporting the total athlete through both mental and physical development.

Athletes, parents, and coaches will participate in a high energy day featuring Mental Fitness Zones focused on mindset, nutrition, strength, balance, teamwork, and overall wellness, an Athletic Mini Clinic with hands on skill building led by experienced coaches and professionals, and a Parents and Coaches Wellness Workshop offering practical tools to help develop resilient, confident, mentally fit athletes. The event will conclude with Community Awards recognizing leaders who uplift youth and champion wellness in sports. Additional event information is available at NSAWMF.org/kickoffevent.

Dr. Jeremiah Pearcey added, “When mental fitness is taught early and reinforced consistently, it strengthens both performance and identity development. This is about equipping athletes with skills they can practice daily, not waiting until something breaks.”

NSAWMF is now expanding its free membership network and activating partnerships with sports organizations, schools, and community partners to bring mental fitness education into real world settings and support athletes across every stage of development. To learn more or join the association, visit NSAWMF.org or email info@NSAWMF.org.