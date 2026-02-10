National Charity League, Inc., Star Chapter Recognizes Senior Class Of 2026 For Achievements

Katy, TX (January 2026) — On Sunday, January 18, 2026, National Charity League (NCL), Inc., Star Chapter recognized the Senior Class of 2026 at its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony held at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. The formal evening brought together family and friends for dinner and dancing as the chapter honored the members of its graduating class for their accomplishments and meaningful contributions to the community.

“The Class of 2026 has completed a six-year program designed to foster the mother-daughter relationship and empower today’s girls to become tomorrow’s leaders,” said Amy Lawson, NCL, Inc., Star Chapter President. “Over the past six years, these young ladies, alongside their mothers, have contributed more than 9,290 volunteer hours through service to a wide range of local and national philanthropies, including Katy Christian Ministries, ARC of Katy, Clothed By Faith, The Ballard House (Cinco Charities), Fort Bend Women’s Center (FBWC), Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), Neighborhood Kidz Club, YMCA, Katy Branch, Project Linus – Houston Chapter, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Special Olympics of Texas (Katy Wolf Pack), American Red Cross – Houston Western Branch, American Heart Association – Southwest Affiliate, Operation Gratitude, and the Alzheimer’s Association.”

In addition to serving their community, these young women practiced leadership skills by holding various board or liaison positions within the chapter, organizing class retreats, and planning and leading chapter cultural and philanthropic events, including the Holiday Philanthropy Party Fair, Mother-Daughter Tea, and Senior Recognition for the Class of 2025. They also broadened their cultural awareness by attending performances such as the ballet, symphony, opera, and musical theater.

“It has been a privilege to watch these girls grow into confident, accomplished young women ready to embrace the world,” Lawson said. “We are incredibly proud of them and all they will achieve. Whatever path they choose, we know they will lead with compassion, service, and excellence.”

The seniors honored are:

Alyssa Abke

Olivia Blanchat

Abigail Bobinger

Jaquelyn Bonilla

Megan Chapman

Leah Demarchi

Callie Funk

Lauren Gray

Emily Hardin

Madeline Hazel

Perry Lambert

Carly Lawson

Brady Ludwig

Savannah Murphy

Abigail Nichols

Aubrey Phillips

Emma Reed

Sophie Reuber

Lindsey Shipman

Briley Smith

Audrey Stewart

Jillian Thibodeaux (Not pictured)

Catie Wadlington

The Star Chapter wishes these remarkable young women continued success in their future endeavors!