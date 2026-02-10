By: Staff Writer

The familiar warmth of conversation and community filled Black Bear Diner on I-10 Tuesday February 9th as Lions Club District 2S2 Zone 8 members met at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was led by Paul McConnell, District Zone 8 Chair, who guided members and guests through an evening focused on service, collaboration, and forward momentum.

Members from the Katy Community, Brookshire-Pattison, Cinco Ranch, and Hempstead Lions Club along with the 2S2 current and past District Governor, came together with a shared goal: strengthening communities across Katy, Brookshire, and surrounding areas. Following the call to order, pledge, prayer, introductions, and recognition of guests, Chair McConnell steered the discussion toward actionable service initiatives.

Community impact remained front and center as members reviewed progress on the recent coat and blanket drive, including current totals and strategies to expand outreach. Fundraising plans followed, with discussion of a planned gun drawing, a pancake and hot-dog fundraiser to be held alongside a community rummage sale, and coordination with neighboring clubs to amplify results through joint efforts.

Youth and education initiatives generated strong engagement, including updates on local eyewear programs benefiting students, scholarship planning with multiple award cycles each year, and community events designed to both unite residents and support charitable goals. Throughout the discussion, a consistent theme emerged: meaningful service built through cooperation.

A highlight of the evening was an update from Karen Edwards, a Director of the Texas Lions Camp. Edwards shared news of recent building improvements and enhanced safety protocols at the camp, along with a notable fundraising achievement—$41,000 raised during the Bob Dowen Dinner, with 100 percent donated directly to Texas Lions Camp.

Texas Lions Camp provides a life-changing environment where kids with disabilities are encouraged to explore new interests, test their abilities, and grow through teamwork. Activities such as horseback riding, rock climbing, and group challenges emphasize cooperation and mutual support. With nearly seven decades of experience, the camp has demonstrated that helping others succeed builds confidence, purpose, and lifelong skills rooted in friendship and collaboration.

The meeting also marked a moment of growth with the formal induction of Emily Owoade as a new member of the Katy Community Lions Club. She was warmly welcomed, with members expressing appreciation for her commitment to service and enthusiasm for her future involvement.

As Chair McConnell concluded the meeting with notes on upcoming conventions, recognitions, and future scheduling, the takeaway was clear: the evening was more than a routine gathering. It was a reflection of dedicated volunteers working together, building momentum, and reaffirming the commitment of Lions to serving their community—one project, one partnership, and one life at a time.