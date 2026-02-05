Colored Gemstones:  History and Values Part I

Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori

by Dr. Lori Verderame

For those of you who are shopping for someone special in your life this month, here are some tips that will help you get the most for your money when buying colored gemstones.

When it comes to colored gemstones, color has the greatest impact on value. Generally, the most valuable gemstones of various colors are those with a medium to medium-dark tone. Nine times out of ten, pure gemstones or those with no enhancements, hold a higher value than others.

In addition to color saturation, a gemstone’s clarity is determined by its natural environment. For instance, emeralds almost always form in nature with inclusions that are visible to the naked eye. Conversely, aquamarines do not show inclusions. While clarity relates to value, inclusions are like birthmarks on a gemstone. They show a gemstone’s individuality rather than its flaws. Still, inclusions impact the look of a gemstone and its value.

Carat weight is the standard for most gemstones and the per-carat price will typically increase as size increases.

Colored gemstones also spark emotions. For instance, birthstones hold special meaning and symbolism in jewelry. Based on the zodiac, the original birthstone calendar was created by the ancients who believed that gemstones possessed mystical powers. The gemstones were said to bestow good health, prosperity, and protection. Gemstones were associated with the months of the year and, in 1912, the American Association of Jewelers adopted a list of birthstones, gemstones associated with certain months.

The ruby (July’s birthstone) is one of history’s most popular gems and known as the King of the Gems. From the Latin word ‘ruber’ meaning red, the ruby is mentioned in the Bible as one of the gems used to represent one of the twelve tribes of Israel. It is a hard gemstone and comes from the mineral species corundum; related to the sapphire. Rubies rarely occur in sizes over a carat, so a large ruby will always come with a very high price tag.

Another colored gemstone that is popular is a quartz species, the amethyst. Amethyst stones are related to rock crystal, citrine, and agate. It is best known for its early Greek association with Bacchus, the god of wine. Beautiful purple amethysts were worn by high-ranking members of both the clergy and royalty dating back centuries. Folklore dictates that the amethyst would convey strength to those who wore it. Be careful as amethysts may fade so avoid prolonged exposure to bright light.

There are many other colored gemstones that hold interest in value. In Part II of this article, I will discuss specialty gemstones, their meaning, and value.