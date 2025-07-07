Operation BBQ Relief Returns to Texas in Response to Deadly Flooding

Kerrville, Texas. – Operation BBQ Relief (OBR), a much-loved nonprofit founded by big-hearted Kansas City pitmasters, is returning to Texas to provide BBQ, comfort, and a sense of normalcy to all those impacted by the catastrophic flooding. This marks OBR’s 15th deployment to Texas since 2012. In the 14 prior deployments, the organization provided more than 530,000 meals to families and first responders in need.

Meal distribution sites will be announced daily on our social media platforms, follow us for the latest information.

