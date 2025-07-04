The Lone Star Flight Museum: July 4th Weekend Events

Things with Wings – July 4th – 10:00 a.m. –- 10:30 a.m.
Playtime learning about all kinds of things with wings
FREE with Admission in the Boeing Toddler Terminal (ages 4 and under)
Highlights Tour – July 4th 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Get a quick overview of hangars, exhibits, and galleries before you start exploring
Monday-Saturday @ 10:30 am – 11:00 am
FREE with Admission
Today’s STEMonstration – July 4th 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Your daily dose of STEM infused plane fun!
Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Presents: Benjamin Foulois Living History – July 4th 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Meet Texas Aviation Hall of Fame inductee Benjamin Foulois as presented by a first person interpreter. Experience the life of this “one-man air force” who commanded the First Aero Squadron.
Show Me The Mooney! – July 4th 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Climb inside and conduct a flight inspection on our Mooney Ovation aircraft
FREE with Admission
Adult Flight – July 4th 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Flight time for adults only in our Flight Simulator Bay
FREE with Admission
Highlights Tour – July 5th 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
FREE with Admission
Show Me The Mooney! – July 5th 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
FREE with Admission
Drone Zone – July 5th 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Ages 10-17
Take a beginner course in drone dynamics and fly with your teammates to victory in an obstacle course race.
$12 for non-members; $10 for members (membership must be at Aviator level or higher; log-in as a member at time of registration to receive discount)
Museum admission must be purchased to attend.
Today’s STEMonstration – July 5th 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Adult Flight – July 5th 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
FREE with Admission
Highlights Tour – July 5th 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
FREE with Admission
Show Me The Mooney! – July 5th 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
FREE with Admission
Space Place – July 5th 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Blast off with out of this world fun for all ages.
FREE with Admission.
Today’s STEMonstration – July 6th 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Adult Flight – July 6th 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
FREE with Admission