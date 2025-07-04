The Lone Star Flight Museum: July 4th Weekend Events

Things with Wings – July 4th – 10:00 a.m. –- 10:30 a.m.

Playtime learning about all kinds of things with wings

FREE with Admission in the Boeing Toddler Terminal (ages 4 and under)

Highlights Tour – July 4th 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Get a quick overview of hangars, exhibits, and galleries before you start exploring

Monday-Saturday @ 10:30 am – 11:00 am

FREE with Admission

Today’s STEMonstration – July 4th 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Your daily dose of STEM infused plane fun!

Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Presents: Benjamin Foulois Living History – July 4th 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Meet Texas Aviation Hall of Fame inductee Benjamin Foulois as presented by a first person interpreter. Experience the life of this “one-man air force” who commanded the First Aero Squadron.

Show Me The Mooney! – July 4th 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Climb inside and conduct a flight inspection on our Mooney Ovation aircraft

FREE with Admission

Adult Flight – July 4th 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Flight time for adults only in our Flight Simulator Bay

FREE with Admission

Highlights Tour – July 5th 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Get a quick overview of hangars, exhibits, and galleries before you start exploring

Monday-Saturday @ 10:30 am – 11:00 am

FREE with Admission

Show Me The Mooney! – July 5th 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Climb inside and conduct a flight inspection on our Mooney Ovation aircraft

FREE with Admission

Drone Zone – July 5th 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Ages 10-17

Take a beginner course in drone dynamics and fly with your teammates to victory in an obstacle course race.

$12 for non-members; $10 for members (membership must be at Aviator level or higher; log-in as a member at time of registration to receive discount)

Museum admission must be purchased to attend.

Today’s STEMonstration – July 5th 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Your daily dose of STEM infused plane fun!

Adult Flight – July 5th 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Flight time for adults only in our Flight Simulator Bay

FREE with Admission

Highlights Tour – July 5th 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Get a quick overview of hangars, exhibits, and galleries before you start exploring

Monday-Saturday @ 10:30 am – 11:00 am

FREE with Admission

Show Me The Mooney! – July 5th 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Climb inside and conduct a flight inspection on our Mooney Ovation aircraft

FREE with Admission

Space Place – July 5th 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Blast off with out of this world fun for all ages.

FREE with Admission.

Today’s STEMonstration – July 6th 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Your daily dose of STEM infused plane fun!

Adult Flight – July 6th 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Flight time for adults only in our Flight Simulator Bay

FREE with Admission