Library System Seeks Entries for Library-Card Design Contest

In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge and National Library Card Sign-Up Month, Fort Bend County Libraries is hosting a Library-Card Design Contest!

Library users can showcase their creativity by designing a unique library card for the library system. Winning designs will be featured as official, limited-edition library cards available for Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.

Winning designs will be selected from three different categories: Children (ages 0 to 12 years), Teens (ages 13-17), and Adults (ages 18+); one winner will be selected from each category. The contest is open to all Fort Bend County residents or anyone working, attending school, or living in the service area.

Entries should be original artwork (not AI- or computer-generated) based on the theme of “Our Stories, Our Community.” Designs should reflect the joy of reading, the Fort Bend County community, what the library means to you, or the evolution of libraries past, present, and future. All designs must be appropriate for a general audience.

Designs will be judged on their creativity, relevance to the theme, visual impact, readability, and use of space.

Only one entry is allowed per person, and entries must be submitted in person at any location in the Fort Bend County library system. Entry forms, templates, and rules can be picked up at any Fort Bend County library location, or they can be downloaded and printed from the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov). Artwork MUST be submitted on the template provided.

The deadline for entries is July 26, at end of business day. Late entries will not be accepted.

Winners will be notified in August. Winning designs will be announced and launched on September 2; the limited-edition cards will be available while supplies last.

The winners and those receiving honorable mention will be recognized at a celebration ceremony in September at George Memorial Library in Richmond.

There is no charge to enter the contest. For more information, contact the Fort Bend County Libraries Communications Office (281-633-4734)