“I Have Attended Way Too Many Funerals.”

Tow company owner makes plea in powerful TDLR Move Over/Slow Down PSA

AUSTIN – As Texas roads fill up for the Fourth of July weekend, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is releasing a public service video as an emotional reminder to do your part to keep emergency responders safe.

In the video, tow company owner Tasha Mora talks about the devastation that can happen when drivers don’t follow the Move Over or Slow Down law.

“I have attended funerals of tow truck company owners who were husbands and fathers and grandfathers,” Mora said. “We’re asking you to help save our lives. Move over or slow down when you see a tow truck on the roadside.”

Texas’ Move Over or Slow Down law requires drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when passing law enforcement, tow trucks, utility vehicles, and emergency responders stopped on the road with activated overhead lights.

Large numbers of travelers are expected on Texas roads this holiday weekend, which means more breakdowns and traffic stops are likely as well. Drivers should pay attention to what’s happening around them and prepare to react quickly.

Failure to follow the state’s Move over or Slow Down law could result in hefty fines and possible jail time.

